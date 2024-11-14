Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases Shares of 88,663 Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 88,663 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 115,226 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 9,457 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 481.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 520,037 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after buying an additional 430,534 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 42.3% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,359 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hanesbrands during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HBI shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Hanesbrands from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Hanesbrands Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:HBI opened at $7.90 on Thursday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a one year low of $3.58 and a one year high of $8.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.50, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.10 and a 200-day moving average of $5.94.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 44.72% and a negative net margin of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $937.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $936.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hanesbrands

(Free Report)

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.