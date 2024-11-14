Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $2,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 38.4% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,963,000 after purchasing an additional 5,608 shares during the period. Garrison Point Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 10,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 160,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,985,000 after purchasing an additional 13,777 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

IBB stock opened at $143.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $144.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.57. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $116.70 and a 52 week high of $150.57.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.2005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

(Free Report)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.