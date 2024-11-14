Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) Shares Down 5.4% – What’s Next?

Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) traded down 5.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.08 and last traded at $12.19. 92,939 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 462,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.89.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital upgraded Ambac Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. StockNews.com cut Ambac Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Roth Mkm upgraded Ambac Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th.
In other Ambac Financial Group news, Director Kristi Ann Matus acquired 2,700 shares of Ambac Financial Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.27 per share, for a total transaction of $30,429.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,429. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMBC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 23,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 8,318 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 39,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 27,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 6,879 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.
Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.
