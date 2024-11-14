Appili Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLIF) Short Interest Update

Appili Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a growth of 310.5% from the October 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 290,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Appili Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS APLIF opened at $0.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.03. Appili Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.05.

Appili Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:APLIF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01).

Appili Therapeutics Company Profile

Appili Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition and development of novel medicines for unmet needs in infectious disease in Canada. Its anti-infective portfolio includes ATI-1501, a taste-masked liquid oral suspension formulation of the antibiotic metronidazole to treat anaerobic bacterial, protozoal, and parasitic infections; ATI-1801, a novel topical formulation of paromomycin in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous leishmaniasis and disfiguring skin infections; and ATI-1701, which is a live-attenuated vaccine in preclinical trials for Francisella tularensis.

