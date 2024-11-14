William C. Carroll Sells 21,530 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Stock

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) SVP William C. Carroll sold 21,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total transaction of $1,305,148.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,608.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 0.6 %

DAL opened at $64.46 on Thursday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.87 and a twelve month high of $65.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.33.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The transportation company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.02). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 29.93%. The firm had revenue of $15.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delta Air Lines

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DAL. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.73.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DAL

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.