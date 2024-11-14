Benchmark Reaffirms Hold Rating for Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC)

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Benchmark in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Intevac in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Intevac Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:IVAC opened at $2.51 on Tuesday. Intevac has a 12 month low of $2.46 and a 12 month high of $4.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.69.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. Intevac had a negative return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $28.51 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IVAC. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Intevac by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 66,317 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 13,144 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Intevac by 42.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,504 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Intevac by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 111,475 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 54,060 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Intevac during the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Intevac by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,360,066 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,223,000 after acquiring an additional 83,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

Intevac, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, developing, and manufacturing thin-film processing systems in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It designs, develops, and markets vacuum process equipment solutions for manufacturing small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as hard disk drive, advanced coatings, and other adjacent thin-film markets.

