BrilliA Inc. (BRIA) to Raise $10 Million in IPO

BrilliA Inc. (BRIA) is planning to raise $10 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on Friday, November 22nd, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 2,500,000 shares at a price of $4.00 per share.

In the last year, BrilliA Inc. generated $55.8 million in revenue and $3.2 million in net income. The company has a market-cap of $100 million.

A.G.P. (Alliance Global Partners) served as the underwriter for the IPO.

BrilliA Inc. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands) BrilliA was incorporated on JulyÂ 14, 2023, in the Cayman Islands. BrilliA is the holding company of (i)Â Bra Pro, which was incorporated in the British Virgin Islands on DecemberÂ 14, 2011, and, (ii)Â through its subsidiary BrilliA Singapore, MAP, which was incorporated in Indonesia on DecemberÂ 8, 2015. As of the reorganization on AprilÂ 30, 2024, both Bra Pro and MAP are direct and indirect subsidiaries of BrilliA. Bra Pro operates primarily as a sales and marketing entity, focusing on maintaining customers relationships and managing orders for lingerie and apparel from these customers. Based on the preferences of these customers, Bra Pro then directly engages with third-partyÂ manufacturers, sourcing materials, and establishing supply contracts with them. Bra Proâ€™s revenue stream comes from payments made by these customers. Bra Pro is a premier supplier of ladiesâ€™ intimate apparel worldwide. Some of the key customers of Bra Pro include Fruit of the Loom Inc, Hanes Brands Inc, Jockey International, HennesÂ & Mauritz, Canadelle and LiÂ & Fung. MAP serves as Bra Proâ€™s fulfilment partner, overseeing the execution of Bra Proâ€™s customersâ€™ orders. MAPâ€™s services entail leading the design and prototyping phases of the lingerie and apparel design based on Bra Proâ€™s customerâ€™s preferences, and ensuring the quality of products manufactured by third-partyÂ manufacturers. Bra Pro compensates MAP for these fulfillment services.â€ť Over theÂ years, Bra Pro together with MAP, has evolved from operating as an Original Design Manufacturer (â€śODMâ€ť) into a comprehensive cross border solution provider for ladiesâ€™ intimate products, including sourcing the lingerie and apparel raw materials, design, sampling, fitting, production, and logistics management for Bra Proâ€™s customers. This shared expertise between Bra Pro and MAP enabled their continued success in providing ladiesâ€™ intimates to customers. After this offering, we plan to diversify our Groupâ€™s business through the licensed brand, DIANA.Â We believe that developing the DIANA line of lingerie and other apparel products could provide us with a good opportunity to obtain higher margins from our operations since we will be directly involved in selling the products to customers. Further, it allows us to have more control over the development and design of our products which can be used to reinforce our existing customersâ€™ belief in our design capabilities. Our plans include offering high-quality, fashionable lingerie to customers and expanding our product range to include sleepwear, baby wear, active wear, and period panties. Additionally, we intend to establish boutique retail stores in Indonesia, Singapore, other ASEAN countries and Europe under the DIANA brand, enhancing our direct customer engagement and brand control. Through DIANA, we aim to attain recognition as a lingerie company and retail brand known for exceptional craftsmanship, innovative designs, inclusivity, and ethical practices. Our vision revolves around providing innovative, affordable, high-qualityÂ lingerie products that elevate customer satisfaction while fostering opportunities for employee growth. Note: Net income and revenue are in U.S. dollars for the fiscal year that ended March 31, 2024.Â (Note: BrilliA Inc. filed its F-1 on Sept. 12, 2024, and disclosed the terms for its IPO: The company is offering 2.5 million shares at a price range of $4.00 to $5.00 to raise $11.25 million, if priced at the $4.50 mid-point of its range. In the F-1 filing, however, BrilliA says the assumed IPO price is $4.00 – the low end of its range. If the IPO is priced at $4.00, the proceeds will be $10.0 million. The IPO Profile on IPOScoop is using the company’s assumed IPO price of $4.00. Background: BrilliA submitted confidential IPO documents to the SEC on March 7, 2024.) “.

BrilliA Inc. was founded in 2011 and has 194 employees. The company is located at 220 Orchard Road Unit 05-01, Midpoint Orchard Singapore 238852 Tel: +65 6235 3388 and can be reached via phone at +65 6235 3388 or on the web at http://www.brilliaincorporated.com/.

