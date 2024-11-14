Comparing HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG) & NuVim (OTCMKTS:NUVM)

Profitability

This table compares NuVim and HF Foods Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NuVim N/A N/A N/A HF Foods Group -0.16% 6.94% 3.31%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.0% of HF Foods Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of HF Foods Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NuVim and HF Foods Group”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NuVim N/A N/A -$30,000.00 N/A N/A HF Foods Group $1.15 billion 0.16 -$2.17 million ($0.03) -114.00

Volatility and Risk

NuVim has higher earnings, but lower revenue than HF Foods Group.

NuVim has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HF Foods Group has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

HF Foods Group beats NuVim on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NuVim

NuVim, Inc. engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beverage products in the United States. It offers refrigerated dietary supplement beverages in various flavors, including strawberry, vanilla, orange tangerine, and fruit symphony; shelf stable beverages; powdered supplements in vanilla, chocolate, and strawberry flavors; and natural teas and lemonade, such as black tea with lemon, green tea with citrus, and lemonade. The company offers its products under the NuVim and Fruit Symphony names through distributors, supermarkets, and convenience stores, as well as other chains that carry limited items not served by refrigerated distributors. NuVim, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Lewes, Delaware.

About HF Foods Group

HF Foods Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes Asian specialty food, seafood, fresh produce, frozen and dry food, and non-food products to Asian and Chinese restaurants, and other foodservice customers in the United States. The company offers seafood, including lobsters, shrimp, crabs, scallops, and fish; Asian specialty food items, including noodles, rice, dried mushrooms and beans, sauces and seasonings, and spring rolls, as well as canned products, such as preserved vegetables, bamboo shoots, and water chestnuts; and meat and poultry products, including beef, pork, chicken, and duck. It also provides fresh produce products, such as vegetables and fruits; commodities comprising oil, flour, sugar, and salt; and packaging and other items including take-out accessories. HF Foods Group Inc. is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

