Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Price Target Cut to $16.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RIVN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Rivian Automotive in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Rivian Automotive from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Rivian Automotive from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.68.

Shares of Rivian Automotive stock opened at $12.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 4.01. The firm has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.22 and its 200-day moving average is $12.39. Rivian Automotive has a one year low of $8.26 and a one year high of $24.61.

In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total transaction of $43,559.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 392,662 shares in the company, valued at $5,328,423.34. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total value of $43,559.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 392,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,328,423.34. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total value of $969,996.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 886,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,319,162.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 169,876 shares of company stock worth $2,153,551 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 975.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 63.2% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,588 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC grew its position in Rivian Automotive by 267.6% in the third quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive during the second quarter worth about $37,000. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

