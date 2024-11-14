Entropy Technologies LP Acquires New Stake in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EG. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Everest Group by 284.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,622,000 after buying an additional 18,175 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Everest Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 289,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,052,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $921,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Everest Group by 92.9% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Everest Group by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,525,000 after purchasing an additional 7,306 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Everest Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Everest Group

In related news, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. acquired 2,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $348.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,596.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 32,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,443,062.08. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mike Karmilowicz sold 269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.48, for a total transaction of $93,741.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,434,756.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. purchased 2,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $348.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,596.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 32,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,443,062.08. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Everest Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Everest Group Dividend Announcement

Everest Group stock opened at $370.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $381.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $380.60. Everest Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $343.76 and a one year high of $417.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EG. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Everest Group from $419.00 to $405.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Everest Group from $454.00 to $438.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Everest Group from $406.00 to $402.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $403.00 price objective on shares of Everest Group in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $496.00 to $485.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Everest Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Everest Group

Everest Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.