Simon Wensley Sells 5,000,000 Shares of Metro Mining Limited (ASX:MMI) Stock

Metro Mining Limited (ASX:MMI – Get Free Report) insider Simon Wensley sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.03), for a total value of A$265,000.00 ($174,342.11).
Metro Mining Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 561.87, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.28.
Metro Mining Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Metro Mining
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Rocket Lab is the Right Stock for the Right Time
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- SoundHound AI Will Advance By Triple Digits in 2025: Here’s Why
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Celsius Holdings: Big Drop, Big Opportunity? Analysts Say Yes
Receive News & Ratings for Metro Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.