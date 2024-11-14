First Heartland Consultants Inc. Makes New Investment in T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:TMSL)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:TMSL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. owned 0.19% of T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $248,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $252,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $366,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF by 16.3% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:TMSL opened at $34.09 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.27. T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $24.97 and a 52 week high of $34.70. The stock has a market cap of $109.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.05.

About T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF

The T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF (TMSL) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on extended market equity. TMSL is an actively managed fund that invests in US small- and mid-cap companies with either growth or value characteristics

