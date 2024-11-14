10,188 Shares in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) Acquired by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASTS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in AST SpaceMobile by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,663,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217,531 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in AST SpaceMobile by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 56,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 16,568 shares during the period. Natixis increased its position in AST SpaceMobile by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 55,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 21,430 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in AST SpaceMobile by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 55,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 22,987 shares during the period. Finally, Masters Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AST SpaceMobile in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,900,000. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at AST SpaceMobile

In related news, Director Adriana Cisneros bought 4,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.32 per share, with a total value of $129,862.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 774,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,391,999.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Adriana Cisneros bought 4,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.32 per share, with a total value of $129,862.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 774,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,391,999.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Shanti B. Gupta sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total value of $2,066,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 393,232 shares in the company, valued at $10,157,182.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,700 shares of company stock valued at $3,220,524 over the last three months. Company insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

AST SpaceMobile Stock Up 15.0 %

Shares of AST SpaceMobile stock opened at $27.89 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.70 and its 200-day moving average is $18.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of -22.31 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.97 and a 12-month high of $39.08.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on AST SpaceMobile from $13.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. B. Riley lifted their price target on AST SpaceMobile from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on AST SpaceMobile from $22.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on AST SpaceMobile from $28.00 to $45.90 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th.

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

