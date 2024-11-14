GSA Capital Partners LLP Raises Stock Holdings in Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK – Free Report) by 109.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,108 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Birkenstock were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Birkenstock by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Birkenstock by 51.8% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Birkenstock by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Birkenstock during the 2nd quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, MSA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Birkenstock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. 19.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIRK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research set a $60.00 price target on shares of Birkenstock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Birkenstock in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Birkenstock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Birkenstock from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Birkenstock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.40.

BIRK stock opened at $44.88 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.36. Birkenstock Holding plc has a twelve month low of $39.10 and a twelve month high of $64.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 73.57.

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.07). Birkenstock had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $564.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.70 million. Research analysts expect that Birkenstock Holding plc will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.

