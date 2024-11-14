First National Trust Co Grows Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

First National Trust Co grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sachetta LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 24 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $804.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,007.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,037.30. The stock has a market cap of $88.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 4.46. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $784.96 and a 1-year high of $1,211.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

REGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,242.00 to $1,195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,150.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,137.00 to $1,126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,260.00 to $1,215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,107.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total value of $6,846,274.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,447,575.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

