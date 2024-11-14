Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Invests $246,000 in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 681 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Stryker by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 864 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its position in Stryker by 4.6% during the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 752 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 9,476 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in Stryker by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 8,239 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 57,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.70, for a total transaction of $21,131,303.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,879,954.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 7,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.98, for a total value of $2,696,202.06. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,685,213.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 57,313 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.70, for a total transaction of $21,131,303.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,879,954.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,381 shares of company stock valued at $24,825,275. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded up $2.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $390.86. 58,114 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,251,477. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.00 billion, a PE ratio of 41.62, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $362.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $346.72. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $282.35 and a 52 week high of $392.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.10. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. Stryker’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $383.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Stryker from $380.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Stryker from $386.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Stryker from $375.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $366.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $393.65.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

