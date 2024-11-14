Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($1.20), Zacks reports. Adams Resources & Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.00% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $695.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.00 million.

Adams Resources & Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:AE traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.08. 3,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,924. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.31. Adams Resources & Energy has a one year low of $22.30 and a one year high of $37.90. The company has a market cap of $95.30 million, a PE ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 0.79.

Adams Resources & Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Adams Resources & Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -30.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Adams Resources & Energy in a research report on Wednesday.

Adams Resources & Energy Company Profile

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marketing, transportation, terminalling, and storage of crude oil and other related products in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation, Pipeline and Storage, and Logistics and Repurposing.

