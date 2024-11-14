Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $205,000 Investment in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,042,339 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,351,811,000 after buying an additional 1,667,778 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 18.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,652,486 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $596,159,000 after acquiring an additional 578,348 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 6.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,751,007 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $837,032,000 after acquiring an additional 303,582 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the first quarter worth about $48,966,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 21,580.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 249,981 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $51,586,000 after purchasing an additional 248,828 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.73, for a total transaction of $4,754,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 378,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,891,418.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 132,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total value of $26,030,472.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,551,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,183,874.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.73, for a total transaction of $4,754,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 378,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,891,418.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 464,924 shares of company stock valued at $97,427,925 in the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $241.64. The stock had a trading volume of 432,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,427,273. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.50. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.77 and a 12 month high of $242.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.62.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $20.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.01 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 16.35%. T-Mobile US’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a boost from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is presently 40.14%.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $209.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.83.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

