Metis Global Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,996 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $8,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 124.4% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 213,730 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $74,235,000 after purchasing an additional 118,503 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,000. M&G Plc acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,368,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 33,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,563,000 after acquiring an additional 14,052 shares during the period. Finally, First Foundation Advisors grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 15.5% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,816 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $344.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $455.00 to $446.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $396.47.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $387.29 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $375.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $340.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.83. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $258.52 and a 1-year high of $392.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.17.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.56 by ($0.19). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.45% and a net margin of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.20 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.32 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total transaction of $5,326,371.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,301,041.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.