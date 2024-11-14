Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Stock Position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 74.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 686,933 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 293,238 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Antero Midstream worth $10,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 360.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Antero Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Antero Midstream by 149.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 24.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,528 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on AM shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th.

Antero Midstream Stock Performance

NYSE:AM opened at $15.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.69. Antero Midstream Co. has a twelve month low of $11.58 and a twelve month high of $15.87.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 111.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Antero Midstream

In other news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 23,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total value of $343,127.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 130,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,901,791.91. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 23,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total value of $343,127.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,901,791.91. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total value of $146,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,306. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Antero Midstream Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

