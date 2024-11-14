Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,338 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $10,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EMR. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 11.9% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,896,000 after purchasing an additional 7,418 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 16.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 461,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,388,000 after acquiring an additional 65,905 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 18,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.3% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 110,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,577,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 276,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,416,000 after purchasing an additional 24,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $130.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $74.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.30. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.17 and a fifty-two week high of $131.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.40%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EMR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

In other news, SVP Michael H. Train sold 21,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total transaction of $2,711,289.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 262,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,052,911.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

