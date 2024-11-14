Short Interest in BranchOut Food Inc. (NASDAQ:BOF) Grows By 170.0%

BranchOut Food Inc. (NASDAQ:BOF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 307,300 shares, a growth of 170.0% from the October 15th total of 113,800 shares. Approximately 6.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 7,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ BOF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.99. The company had a trading volume of 48,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,750,475. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. BranchOut Food has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $4.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.87 and its 200-day moving average is $1.50.

BranchOut Food (NASDAQ:BOF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BranchOut Food had a negative net margin of 79.93% and a negative return on equity of 175.74%. The business had revenue of $1.36 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BranchOut Food stock. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BranchOut Food Inc. ( NASDAQ:BOF ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 94,949 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $66,000. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. owned 2.23% of BranchOut Food at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.59% of the company's stock.

BranchOut Food Inc develops, markets, sells, and distributes plant-based dehydrated fruit and vegetable snacks, and powders in the United States. The company offers dehydrated fruit and vegetable-based snacks, including avocado chips, chewy banana bites, pineapple chips, brussels sprout crisps, and bell pepper crisps; avocado, banana, and blueberry powders; and industrial ingredients, such as bulk avocado powder, dried avocado pieces, and other fruit powders/pieces.

