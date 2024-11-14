Short Interest in BranchOut Food Inc. (NASDAQ:BOF) Grows By 170.0%

BranchOut Food Inc. (NASDAQ:BOF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 307,300 shares, a growth of 170.0% from the October 15th total of 113,800 shares. Approximately 6.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 7,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
BranchOut Food Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ BOF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.99. The company had a trading volume of 48,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,750,475. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. BranchOut Food has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $4.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.87 and its 200-day moving average is $1.50.
BranchOut Food (NASDAQ:BOF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BranchOut Food had a negative net margin of 79.93% and a negative return on equity of 175.74%. The business had revenue of $1.36 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About BranchOut Food
BranchOut Food Inc develops, markets, sells, and distributes plant-based dehydrated fruit and vegetable snacks, and powders in the United States. The company offers dehydrated fruit and vegetable-based snacks, including avocado chips, chewy banana bites, pineapple chips, brussels sprout crisps, and bell pepper crisps; avocado, banana, and blueberry powders; and industrial ingredients, such as bulk avocado powder, dried avocado pieces, and other fruit powders/pieces.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than BranchOut Food
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- 3 GARP Stocks Offering Strong Growth: Aptiv, Allstate, Barrick
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Mouse Rising: The Iger Investment Pays Off for Disney Investors
- What is a Dividend King?
- Can CAVA Stock Be the Next Chipotle? Earnings Can Help
Receive News & Ratings for BranchOut Food Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BranchOut Food and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.