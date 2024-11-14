Short Interest in Borealis Foods Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLSW) Rises By 143.6%

Borealis Foods Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLSW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a growth of 143.6% from the October 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Borealis Foods Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BRLSW remained flat at $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 29,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,387. Borealis Foods has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.07.

About Borealis Foods

Borealis Foods Inc engages in the distribution of plant-based protein food products. Its products include Chef Woo, a high-protein instant ramen with 20 grams of plant-based complete protein; and Ramen Express, a vegetarian ramen noodles. The company is based in Oakville, Canada.

