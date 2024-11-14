Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,153,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Sysco worth $90,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sysco by 1,240.0% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Sysco during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:SYY opened at $76.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $67.77 and a 12 month high of $82.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). Sysco had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 101.04%. The company had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SYY shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Sysco from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Sysco from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays increased their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.77.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sysco

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Eve M. Mcfadden sold 4,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $303,103.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,451 shares in the company, valued at $3,638,670.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.