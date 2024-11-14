Verus Capital Partners LLC Has $326,000 Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. SouthState Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 167.3% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Olistico Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 151.6% in the third quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BKLN opened at $21.16 on Thursday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $20.61 and a 12 month high of $21.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.06.

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

