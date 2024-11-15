Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 11.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 874 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. raised its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. now owns 22,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Price Performance

HYD opened at $52.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.52 and its 200 day moving average is $52.16.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Cuts Dividend

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1803 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.