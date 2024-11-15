Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Has $445,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VBK. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter.

VBK stock opened at $284.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $211.36 and a 1 year high of $294.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $258.11.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

