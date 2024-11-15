Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Grows Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,078 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TOL. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 59.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 6,950 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 3,566.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,768 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Toll Brothers in the third quarter worth about $349,000. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. bought a new stake in Toll Brothers during the third quarter worth approximately $5,343,000. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TOL shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Toll Brothers from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Wedbush raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.87.

In other Toll Brothers news, Director John A. Mclean sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $151,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,538.40. This trade represents a 9.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 22,673 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total value of $3,248,587.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,721 shares in the company, valued at $2,109,224.88. This represents a 60.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 216,257 shares of company stock worth $32,602,152. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

TOL opened at $153.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $150.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.72. The company has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.68. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.40 and a 52 week high of $160.12.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.29. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is presently 6.34%.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

