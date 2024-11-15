Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 14th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.1001 per share on Monday, December 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This is an increase from BRF’s previous dividend of $0.03.

BRF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of BRF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.31. 828,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,923,559. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.99. BRF has a 12-month low of $2.45 and a 12-month high of $4.76.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. BRF had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 3.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that BRF will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of BRF from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America raised their price objective on BRF from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded BRF from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.70.

BRF Company Profile

BRF SA raises, produces, and slaughters poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, pet food, and other products. The company provides frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and turkey, and halal products for Islamic markets; processed foods, such as marinated, frozen, seasoned whole, and cut chicken, roosters, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacons, cold meats, and other smoked products; and hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs, as well as chicken sausages, hot dogs, and chicken bologna.

