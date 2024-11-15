Insider Selling: Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) CFO Sells 25,934 Shares of Stock

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) CFO Kyle Sauers sold 25,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $318,988.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 338,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,164,952.20. The trade was a 7.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Rush Street Interactive Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:RSI traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,196,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,675,597. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -539.00 and a beta of 1.78. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.56 and a 12 month high of $12.46.

Get Rush Street Interactive alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rush Street Interactive

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 63,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 22,339 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,612,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,500,000 after purchasing an additional 55,697 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 15,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 7,062 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 307.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 101,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 76,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RSI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RSI

About Rush Street Interactive

(Get Free Report)

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Street Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Street Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.