Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:MSFD) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:MSFD – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a drop of 24.1% from the October 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares Stock Up 2.9 %

Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.06. 120,008 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,293. Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares has a 1 year low of $12.43 and a 1 year high of $16.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.77.

Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.1097 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%.

About Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares

The Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares ETF (MSFD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Microsoft Corporation index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Microsoft stock. MSFD was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

