Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Short Interest Update

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, an increase of 23.4% from the October 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qurate Retail

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Qurate Retail stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

Qurate Retail Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QRTEB traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.18. 160 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,817. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74. Qurate Retail has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $7.69.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.