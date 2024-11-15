iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF (BATS:KWT) Trading Up 0.1% – Still a Buy?

iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF (BATS:KWT – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.61 and last traded at $32.61. 15 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $32.57.
iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
The firm has a market cap of $76.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.33.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KWT. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF in the third quarter valued at $455,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 153,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after acquiring an additional 12,432 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 70,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF in the second quarter valued at about $349,000.
iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF Company Profile
The iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF (KWT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of all-cap stocks in Kuwait. KWT was launched on Sep 1, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.
