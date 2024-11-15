GS Connect S&P GSCI Enhanced Commodity Total Return Strategy Index ETN (NYSEARCA:GCEC) Trading Down 95.8% – What’s Next?

Shares of GS Connect S&P GSCI Enhanced Commodity Total Return Strategy Index ETN (NYSEARCA:GCEC – Get Free Report) dropped 95.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. Approximately 175 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.00.

GS Connect S&P GSCI Enhanced Commodity Total Return Strategy Index ETN Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.26.

