Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) Upgraded by Craig Hallum to Buy Rating

Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $20.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $8.00.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Spire Global in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Spire Global in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Spire Global in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Baird R W lowered Spire Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.60.

Shares of NYSE:SPIR traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.33. 227,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,170. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.96. Spire Global has a 52-week low of $4.56 and a 52-week high of $19.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.91 and its 200-day moving average is $10.23.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewGen Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Spire Global by 406.3% during the second quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd now owns 405,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,390,000 after acquiring an additional 325,000 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Spire Global by 429.2% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 329,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after buying an additional 267,197 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Spire Global by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 428,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,284,000 after buying an additional 148,803 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Spire Global by 23.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 768,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,220,000 after purchasing an additional 144,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Spire Global by 45.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 242,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 76,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.97% of the company’s stock.

Spire Global, Inc provides subscription-based data, insights, predictive analytics, and related project-based services worldwide. The company offers satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; data, insights, and predictive analytics for highly accurate ship monitoring, real-time and near real-time vessel updates, port operations, ship safety and route optimization; and space-based data, AI-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics for accurate weather forecasting.

