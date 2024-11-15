Head to Head Analysis: SRIVARU (NASDAQ:SVMH) vs. Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.1% of Niu Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.7% of SRIVARU shares are held by institutional investors. 10.2% of Niu Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.2% of SRIVARU shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Niu Technologies has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SRIVARU has a beta of -0.54, indicating that its share price is 154% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Niu Technologies and SRIVARU”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Niu Technologies $373.49 million 0.41 -$38.29 million ($0.51) -3.90 SRIVARU $40,000.00 252.41 -$11.43 million N/A N/A

Profitability

SRIVARU has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Niu Technologies.

This table compares Niu Technologies and SRIVARU’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Niu Technologies -10.22% -26.48% -11.77% SRIVARU N/A N/A N/A

Summary

SRIVARU beats Niu Technologies on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Niu Technologies

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells electric scooters in the People’s Republic of China, Europe, and internationally. The company offers RQi, NQi, MQi, SQi, UQi, F, and Gova series smart electric scooters, motorcycles, mopeds, and bicycles; KQi series kick-scooters; BQi series e-bikes; and Niu Aero Sports Bicycles. It also provides accessories and spare parts under the NIU brand name comprising scooter accessories, such as raincoats, gloves, knee pads, storage baskets and tail boxes, smart phone holders, backrests, and locks; lifestyle accessories, which includes T-shirts, coats, jeans, hats, bags, jewelry, notebooks, badges, key chain, and mugs; and performance upgrade components consisting of upgraded wheels, shock absorbers, brake calipers, and carbon fiber body panels. In addition, the company operates NIU app, which provides online repair request, service station locator, theft reporting, smart check, smart services, scooter status, historical riding data, and key diagnostics, as well as NIU cover, which provides insurance services. It sells and services its products through city partners and franchised stores, distributors, third-party e-commerce platforms, and its online store. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China.

About SRIVARU

Mobiv Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Mobiv Acquisition Corp is based in Newark, Delaware.

