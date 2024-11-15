The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB) Short Interest Update

The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 22.7% from the October 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

The OLB Group Stock Performance

The OLB Group stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.79. 59,655 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,267. The OLB Group has a one year low of $1.64 and a one year high of $11.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.78.

The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.52 million for the quarter. The OLB Group had a negative return on equity of 161.91% and a negative net margin of 110.49%.

The OLB Group Company Profile

The OLB Group, Inc is a diversified fintech e-commerce merchant services provider and Bitcoin crypto mining enterprise. The Company’s eCommerce platform delivers e-commerce services for a digital commerce solution to over 10,500 merchants in all 50 states. The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, DMINT, Inc, is engaged in the mining of Bitcoin utilizing low carbon natural gas with over 1,000 application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC)-based S19j Pro 96T mining computers.

