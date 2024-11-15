Zachary Jacob Wasserman Sells 8,644 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Stock

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 8,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $152,393.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 259,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,582,795.09. This trade represents a 3.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Huntington Bancshares stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.69. The company had a trading volume of 16,154,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,113,701. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.30. The company has a market cap of $25.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.03. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $10.73 and a fifty-two week high of $17.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 14.19%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.62%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 200.7% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 695.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter worth $32,000. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HBAN. Citigroup lifted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Baird R W cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.09.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

