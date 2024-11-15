Talanx (ETR:TLX) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Talanx AG (ETR:TLX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as €79.05 ($83.21) and last traded at €79.05 ($83.21), with a volume of 88994 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €78.00 ($82.11).

Talanx Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 17.97, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.90. The firm has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €74.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €72.95.

About Talanx

Talanx AG provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. It offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

