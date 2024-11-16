Albert Technologies (LON:ALB) Trading Up 56.9% – Here’s Why

Albert Technologies Ltd (LON:ALB – Get Free Report) shares traded up 56.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 8 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 8 ($0.10). Approximately 833,209 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 147% from the average session volume of 337,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.10 ($0.06).
The stock has a market cap of £7.98 million and a P/E ratio of -0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 8 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 8.
Albert Technologies Company Profile
Albert Technologies Ltd. provides autonomous cross-channel artificial intelligence marketing platform in Israel and internationally. The company offers artificial intelligence-based software to brands and advertising agencies using a Software as a Service (SaaS) model. It develops and deploys algorithmic solutions to provide marketers with a self-driving solution for cross-channel campaign execution, testing, optimization, analysis, and insights.
