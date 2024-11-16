Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WOLTF) Trading Down 8.8% – Should You Sell?

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WOLTF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 8.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $159.61 and last traded at $159.61. 330 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $175.03.

Wolters Kluwer Stock Down 8.8 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $170.84 and its 200-day moving average is $165.56.

Wolters Kluwer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wolters Kluwer N.V. provides professional information, software solutions, and services in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Financial & Corporate Compliance; Legal & Regulatory; and Corporate Performance & ESG segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wolters Kluwer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolters Kluwer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.