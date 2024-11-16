Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy Rating

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.
BERY has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Berry Global Group from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Berry Global Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.22.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BERY
Berry Global Group Price Performance
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Berry Global Group news, Director Evan Bayh sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $981,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,119,889.64. This represents a 31.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 54,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 1,309.1% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Berry Global Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.
About Berry Global Group
Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Berry Global Group
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- How Whitestone REIT Is Transforming Sun Belt Retail Growth
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Top-Performing Non-Leveraged ETFs This Year
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- Rivian’s Wild Ride: Is the Dip a Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.