iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG) Trading 0.2% Higher – Time to Buy?

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $70.12 and last traded at $69.98. 1,555 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 5,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.84.

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.35 and a 200-day moving average of $71.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF stock. Family Firm Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,684 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. owned about 1.59% of iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex-US 1-3 Year (the Index).

