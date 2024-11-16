Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Curi RMB Capital LLC

Curi RMB Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,727 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,728 shares during the quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Planning Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 2,763 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 18,310 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 23,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 9,597 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 75.7% in the third quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,096 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 22,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,115,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 293,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,659,200. This represents a 7.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total transaction of $170,166.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,376,085.52. This represents a 6.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,924 shares of company stock worth $1,798,131 in the last three months. 0.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $57.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $229.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.83. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.50 and a 1 year high of $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.69.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 25.62% and a net margin of 17.73%. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.67%.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.42.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

