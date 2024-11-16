Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 377 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter worth $44,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $91.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.03. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $69.32 and a 12-month high of $105.47.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

