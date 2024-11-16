Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) Short Interest Up 16.5% in October

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,500 shares, an increase of 16.5% from the October 15th total of 39,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 121,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Intercorp Financial Services from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Intercorp Financial Services

In related news, major shareholder Peru Ltd Intercorp bought 247,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.65 per share, with a total value of $4,859,661.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,842,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,214,930.35. The trade was a 15.50 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Helikon Investments Ltd increased its stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 208.5% during the second quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 781,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,510,000 after purchasing an additional 528,099 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 351.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 231,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,043,000 after acquiring an additional 180,043 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Intercorp Financial Services by 466.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 213,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,591,000 after purchasing an additional 175,734 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Intercorp Financial Services by 544.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 84,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 71,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Absolute Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth about $1,465,000.

Intercorp Financial Services Trading Up 0.9 %

IFS stock opened at $28.30 on Friday. Intercorp Financial Services has a one year low of $18.48 and a one year high of $30.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.41 and its 200 day moving average is $24.13.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $414.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.35 million. Intercorp Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 18.00%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intercorp Financial Services will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intercorp Financial Services

Intercorp Financial Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers banking, insurance, wealth management, and payment services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company provides loans, credit facilities, deposits, and current accounts; life annuity products with single-premium payment and conventional life insurance products, as well as other retail insurance products; and brokerage and investment management services.

