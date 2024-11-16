Metis Global Partners LLC Purchases 1,757 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $2,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 9,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the 1st quarter worth $3,877,000. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the 1st quarter worth $224,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the 1st quarter worth $644,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Copart Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $56.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.77 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.99 and its 200 day moving average is $53.11. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.21 and a 12 month high of $58.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). Copart had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 32.17%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Copart’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Copart from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

Copart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

