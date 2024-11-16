Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBKB) Short Interest Update

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBKB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a drop of 24.7% from the October 15th total of 7,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Rhinebeck Bancorp Stock Performance

Rhinebeck Bancorp stock remained flat at $9.63 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 3,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,897. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.36. Rhinebeck Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $9.81. The company has a market capitalization of $106.83 million, a PE ratio of -20.43 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rhinebeck Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Rhinebeck Bancorp by 8.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 44,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp by 135.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 242,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 139,200 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 3,637 shares during the last quarter. 23.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rhinebeck Bancorp Company Profile

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Rhinebeck Bank that provides banking and financial products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the Hudson Valley region of New York. The company offers deposits, including non-interest-bearing demand, interest bearing demand, money market, commercial and personal checking, individual retirement, and saving accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

