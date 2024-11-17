Short Interest in iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) Drops By 15.5%

iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 260,100 shares, a drop of 15.5% from the October 15th total of 307,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.
iBio Price Performance
IBIO stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.28. The stock had a trading volume of 107,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,068. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. iBio has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $6.12.
iBio Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iBio
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- ORIC: Working with Two Pharma Giants, Analysts See +100% Upside
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Freeport-McMoRan, Copper Demand Short-Term Pain, Long-Term Gain
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Time to Load Up on Home Builders?
Receive News & Ratings for iBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.