Short Interest in iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) Drops By 15.5%

iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 260,100 shares, a drop of 15.5% from the October 15th total of 307,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

IBIO stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.28. The stock had a trading volume of 107,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,068. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. iBio has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $6.12.

iBio, Inc, a preclinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of artificial intelligence (AI) antibodies solutions for cancer, and other diseases. The company’s technology platforms include EngageTx that provides improved CD3 T-cell engager antibody panel; ShieldTx, an antibody masking technology that enables the creation of conditionally activated antibodies; StableHu, an AI antibody-optimizing technology; and AI epitope steering technology that guides antibodies against the desired regions of the target protein.

