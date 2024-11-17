Adero Partners LLC Has $658,000 Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Adero Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Adero Partners LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Aflac during the second quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Aflac by 41.8% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in Aflac during the third quarter worth $45,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Aflac during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aflac during the third quarter worth $51,000. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aflac Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $111.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $61.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.41 and a 200-day moving average of $99.59. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $75.07 and a 52-week high of $115.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Aflac Announces Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 22.02%. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. Aflac’s payout ratio is 30.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.93.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

